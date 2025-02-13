Fund Update: FMR LLC added 10,361,617 shares of INFORMATICA ($INFA) to their portfolio

FMR LLC has added 10,361,617 shares of $INFA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INFA.

INFORMATICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of INFORMATICA stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INFORMATICA Insider Trading Activity

INFORMATICA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD CANADA sold 9,065,609 shares for an estimated $222,503,587

S.A R.L. EVOMLUX sold 5,014,848 shares for an estimated $127,878,624

L.P. ITHACA sold 1,861,011 shares for an estimated $47,455,780

ANSA SEKHARAN (EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 152,511 shares for an estimated $3,842,989 .

. MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,139 shares for an estimated $1,283,641 .

. JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,680 shares for an estimated $1,202,331.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

