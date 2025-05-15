Fund Update: FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO opened a $6.0M position in $EXC stock

FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $6.0M position in $EXC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EXC.
$EXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 620 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 14,846,413 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $684,122,711
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 11,565,463 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,936,535
- FIL LTD added 8,256,233 shares (+477.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,447,216
- FMR LLC added 8,063,813 shares (+46.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $371,580,503
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 4,960,586 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,716,457
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,151,970 shares (+1173.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,280,150
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 3,882,609 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,910,622
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EXC Insider Trading Activity
$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489
- COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EXC Government Contracts
We have seen $7,272,312 of award payments to $EXC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- UESC ECMS DPW FORT MEADE MD IGF::OT::IGF: $2,386,146
- BGE (GAS & ELECTRIC BILLS) METER# 1 & 2 CONTRACT# 75N99022F00001: $1,535,000
- ORDER FOR ELECTRICAL TRANSMISSION SERVICE TO THE HWSSC BUILDING IN CHICAGO, IL.: $600,000
- ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR BEP LANDOVER MD FACILITY: $424,570
- PECO ELECTRICITY UTILITES CONTACT RENEWAL: $315,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$EXC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXC forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.