Fund Update: FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO opened a $6.0M position in $EXC stock

FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $6.0M position in $EXC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EXC.

$EXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 620 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXC Insider Trading Activity

$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489

COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXC Government Contracts

We have seen $7,272,312 of award payments to $EXC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$EXC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXC forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXC ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.