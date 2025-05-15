Fund Update: FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO opened a $4.8M position in $QDEF stock

FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $4.8M position in $QDEF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $QDEF.
$QDEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $QDEF stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO added 69,240 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,839,183
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 52,856 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,694,105
- TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC added 38,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,706,979
- FORESIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC. added 27,752 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,939,587
- ADVISOR RESOURCE COUNCIL added 23,318 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,629,695
- WT WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 19,796 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,383,542
- SECURED RETIREMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 17,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,242,015
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
