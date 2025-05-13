Fund Update: FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND added 57,300 shares of WASTENNECTIONS ($WCN) to their portfolio

FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND has added 57,300 shares of $WCN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WCN.

WASTENNECTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of WASTENNECTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WASTENNECTIONS Insider Trading Activity

WASTENNECTIONS insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRELL W CHAMBLISS (EVP & COO) sold 13,566 shares for an estimated $2,554,477

DOMENIC PIO (SR VP Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,926,358

PHILIP RIVARD (SR VP Business Development) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $946,699

ROBERT MICHAEL CLONINGER (SR VP, Deputy General Counsel) sold 3,077 shares for an estimated $581,219

III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $187,500

ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 283 shares for an estimated $53,514

WASTENNECTIONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WCN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

WASTENNECTIONS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WCN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $221.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $220.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $195.0 on 12/13/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

