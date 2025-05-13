Fund Update: FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND added 57,300 shares of WASTENNECTIONS ($WCN) to their portfolio

FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND has added 57,300 shares of $WCN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WCN.
WASTENNECTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of WASTENNECTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,885,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,582,550
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 954,242 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,258,495
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 763,300 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,988,527
- FIL LTD added 680,374 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,802,201
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 502,986 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,177,837
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 498,681 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,563,685
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 457,137 shares (+239.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,435,566
WASTENNECTIONS Insider Trading Activity
WASTENNECTIONS insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRELL W CHAMBLISS (EVP & COO) sold 13,566 shares for an estimated $2,554,477
- DOMENIC PIO (SR VP Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,926,358
- PHILIP RIVARD (SR VP Business Development) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $946,699
- ROBERT MICHAEL CLONINGER (SR VP, Deputy General Counsel) sold 3,077 shares for an estimated $581,219
- III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $187,500
- ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 283 shares for an estimated $53,514
WASTENNECTIONS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WCN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
WASTENNECTIONS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WCN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $221.0 on 04/25/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $220.0 on 04/25/2025
- Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $195.0 on 12/13/2024
