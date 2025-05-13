Fund Update: FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND added 291,400 shares of EXELON ($EXC) to their portfolio

FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND has added 291,400 shares of $EXC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EXC.

EXELON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 608 institutional investors add shares of EXELON stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXELON Insider Trading Activity

EXELON insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489

COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353

EXELON Government Contracts

We have seen $7,272,312 of award payments to $EXC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EXELON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

