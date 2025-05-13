Fund Update: FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND added 103,100 shares of CONSTELLATION ENERGY ($CEG) to their portfolio

FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND has added 103,100 shares of $CEG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CEG.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 837 institutional investors add shares of CONSTELLATION ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 647 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CONSTELLATION ENERGY insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CONSTELLATION ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CEG forecast page.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $289.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CEG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.