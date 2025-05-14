Fund Update: Fisher Asset Management, LLC opened a $896.6M position in $HSBC stock

Fisher Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $896.6M position in $HSBC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HSBC.

$HSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $HSBC stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HSBC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSBC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSBC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

