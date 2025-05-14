Fund Update: Fisher Asset Management, LLC opened a $896.6M position in $HSBC stock

Fisher Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $896.6M position in $HSBC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HSBC.
$HSBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $HSBC stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,612,574 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $896,630,124
- MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LTD removed 3,095,699 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,113,272
- UBS GROUP AG added 384,371 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,074,426
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 375,223 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,558,529
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 341,187 shares (+729.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,594,369
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 317,366 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,696,922
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 312,176 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,440,224
$HSBC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HSBC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSBC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
