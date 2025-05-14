Fund Update: Fisher Asset Management, LLC opened a $504.7M position in $LYG stock

Fisher Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $504.7M position in $LYG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LYG.
$LYG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $LYG stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 132,122,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $504,709,008
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 93,653,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,737,985
- FMR LLC added 6,968,590 shares (+28.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,620,013
- MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD removed 6,683,977 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,532,792
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,914,680 shares (+225.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,367,929
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,757,156 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,172,335
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,104,353 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,443,840
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LYG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LYG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYG forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.