Fund Update: Fisher Asset Management, LLC opened a $1.1B position in $SPOT stock

Fisher Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $1.1B position in $SPOT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPOT.

$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.

$SPOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

$SPOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $650.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $680.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ed Vyvyan from Redburn Partners set a target price of $545.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $550.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $560.0 on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

