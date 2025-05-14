Fund Update: Fisher Asset Management, LLC opened a $1.1B position in $SPOT stock

Fisher Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $1.1B position in $SPOT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPOT.
$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,043,677 shares (+149.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,674,113,660
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,734,149 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,223,203,579
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,318,712 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,275,361,161
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,232,703 shares (+111.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $998,866,668
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,028,898 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,115,954,766
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,789,809 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $800,724,750
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,440,510 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $644,455,363
$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.
$SPOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
$SPOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $650.0 on 04/30/2025
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $680.0 on 04/15/2025
- Ed Vyvyan from Redburn Partners set a target price of $545.0 on 03/11/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $550.0 on 12/18/2024
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $560.0 on 12/02/2024
