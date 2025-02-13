Fund Update: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP opened a $815.0M position in $FXO stock

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP has opened a new $815.0M position in $FXO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FXO.
$FXO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $FXO stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 15,055,890 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $814,975,325
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 510,415 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,628,763
- ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC added 343,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,591,489
- O'DELL GROUP, LLC added 224,809 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,168,911
- D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. added 149,757 shares (+175.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,106,346
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 134,948 shares (+152.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,304,735
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 112,271 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,077,229
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
