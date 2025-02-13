Fund Update: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP opened a $36.3M position in $FCA stock

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP has opened a new $36.3M position in $FCA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FCA.
$FCA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $FCA stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,809,087 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,268,214
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 79,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,663,403
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 22,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $455,265
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 18,096 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $362,784
- AVESTAR CAPITAL, LLC added 15,356 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,854
- TRANSAMERICA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, INC. added 13,860 shares (+231000.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,862
- INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC added 13,120 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $275,651
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.