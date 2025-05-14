Fund Update: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP opened a $34.9M position in $KMPR stock

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP has opened a new $34.9M position in $KMPR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KMPR.
$KMPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $KMPR stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 522,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,939,553
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 374,798 shares (+69.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,901,579
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 331,770 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,178,824
- GILLSON CAPITAL LP added 246,706 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,391,146
- FIL LTD added 200,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,393,397
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 200,346 shares (+175.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,310,988
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 158,102 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,569,118
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
