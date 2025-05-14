Fund Update: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP opened a $30.6M position in $DXPE stock

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP has opened a new $30.6M position in $DXPE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DXPE.
$DXPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $DXPE stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 744,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,517,777
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 372,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,641,274
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 202,224 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,634,946
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 109,151 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,978,761
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 105,521 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,718,145
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 103,670 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,527,894
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 94,258 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,753,663
$DXPE Insider Trading Activity
$DXPE insiders have traded $DXPE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID R LITTLE (Chairman & CEO) purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $496,117
- TIMOTHY P HALTER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $448,750
- PAZ MAESTAS (CMO & CTO) sold 4,328 shares for an estimated $385,365
- KENT NEE HUNG YEE (CFO) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $305,702
- CHRISTOPHER T GREGORY (CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $73,095.
$DXPE Government Contracts
We have seen $438,868 of award payments to $DXPE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO INSPECT, REPAIR, AND COMMISSION PUMPS 2, 4, 5 AND 6 AT THE FOLSOM PUMPING PLANT IN FOLSOM, CA: $358,860
- DXP MODEL 47 FUEL FILTRATION UNIT: $80,008
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
