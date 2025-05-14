Fund Update: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP opened a $30.6M position in $DXPE stock

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP has opened a new $30.6M position in $DXPE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DXPE.

$DXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $DXPE stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DXPE Insider Trading Activity

$DXPE insiders have traded $DXPE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R LITTLE (Chairman & CEO) purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $496,117

TIMOTHY P HALTER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $448,750

PAZ MAESTAS (CMO & CTO) sold 4,328 shares for an estimated $385,365

KENT NEE HUNG YEE (CFO) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $305,702

CHRISTOPHER T GREGORY (CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $73,095.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DXPE Government Contracts

We have seen $438,868 of award payments to $DXPE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DXPE ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.