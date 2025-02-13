Fund Update: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP opened a $110.7M position in $PGX stock

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP has opened a new $110.7M position in $PGX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PGX.
$PGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $PGX stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 9,605,231 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,748,313
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,359,356 shares (+131.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,203,374
- SPECTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,266,498 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,132,721
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,897,392 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,876,929
- ACT ADVISORS, LLC. removed 1,406,285 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,214,466
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,397,140 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,109,024
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 1,293,436 shares (+11686.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,913,317
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGX ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.