Fund Update: First Pacific Advisors, LP added 545,499 shares of FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS ($FBIN) to their portfolio

First Pacific Advisors, LP has added 545,499 shares of $FBIN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FBIN.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Insider Trading Activity

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404

KRISTIN PAPESH (EVP and CHRO) purchased 483 shares for an estimated $29,943

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FBIN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/17, 02/08 and 0 sales.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

