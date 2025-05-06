Fund Update: First Pacific Advisors, LP added 214,705 shares of BIO-RAD LABORATORIES ($BIO) to their portfolio

First Pacific Advisors, LP has added 214,705 shares of $BIO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BIO.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of BIO-RAD LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES Government Contracts

We have seen $5,231,647 of award payments to $BIO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

