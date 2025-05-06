Fund Update: First Pacific Advisors, LP added 214,705 shares of BIO-RAD LABORATORIES ($BIO) to their portfolio

First Pacific Advisors, LP has added 214,705 shares of $BIO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BIO.
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of BIO-RAD LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,043,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,070,344
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 580,281 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,628,111
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 374,269 shares (+705.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,951,109
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 247,794 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,402,806
- FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP added 214,705 shares (+136.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,293,549
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 204,723 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,253,552
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 181,829 shares (+48.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,732,644
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES Government Contracts
We have seen $5,231,647 of award payments to $BIO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DIAGNOSTIC TESTING: $717,635
- EVOLIS ANALYZER LEASE AND SERVICE: $349,878
- LYPHOCHEK WHOLE BLOOD METALS CONTROL - QUALITY CONTROL REAGENTS: $279,038
- REAGENTS USED IN BIO-RAD LAB, CHEMISTRY SECTION FOR THE PATHOLOGY DEPARTMENT.: $275,585
- CONSUMABLES: $259,470
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIO forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.