Fund Update: FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC opened a $19.5M position in $SLB stock

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC has opened a new $19.5M position in $SLB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SLB.

$SLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 712 institutional investors add shares of $SLB stock to their portfolio, and 752 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLB Insider Trading Activity

$SLB insiders have traded $SLB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOGHARBEL KHALED AL (EVP, Geographies) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,097 shares for an estimated $5,427,156 .

. ABDELLAH MERAD (EVP, Core Services & Equipment) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $5,000,400 .

. STEPHANE BIGUET (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,520 shares for an estimated $2,486,444 .

. DIANNE B. RALSTON (Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 43,161 shares for an estimated $1,897,357

VIJAY KASIBHATLA (Director, M&A) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,098,500

HOWARD GUILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 13,568 shares for an estimated $595,228

LA CHEVARDIERE PATRICK DE sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $335,501

UGO PRECHNER (VP Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $309,435

BEJAR CARMEN RANDO (Chief People Officer) sold 5,524 shares for an estimated $223,252

$SLB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,131,547 of award payments to $SLB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

