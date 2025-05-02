Fund Update: First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added 4,306,550 shares of $IJH to their portfolio

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. has added 4,306,550 shares of $IJH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IJH.
$IJH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,192 institutional investors add shares of $IJH stock to their portfolio, and 937 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 7,414,265 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,622,362
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,441,693 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,381,890
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 5,859,273 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $341,888,579
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 5,645,200 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $329,397,420
- FMR LLC added 4,402,710 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,332,860
- FIRST COMMAND ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. added 4,306,550 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,287,192
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 4,222,994 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,134,756
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
