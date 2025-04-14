Fund Update: FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO added 1,820 shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS ($BKNG) to their portfolio

FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO has added 1,820 shares of $BKNG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKNG.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 765 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 2,362,892 shares (+521609.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,885,630,783
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 864,406 shares (+621874.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,294,732,058
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 233,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,157,845,565
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 199,017 shares (+938.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $988,800,043
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 158,744 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $788,706,864
- IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS removed 129,752 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $644,662,431
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 95,308 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $473,530,173
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
BOOKING HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 170 shares for an estimated $878,169
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 10/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BOOKING HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKNG forecast page.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5175.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $5500.0 on 04/04/2025
- Greg Miller from Truist Financial set a target price of $4700.0 on 11/06/2024
- Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $5250.0 on 11/01/2024
- Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $5500.0 on 11/01/2024
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4900.0 on 10/31/2024
- Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $5300.0 on 10/31/2024
- Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $5100.0 on 10/31/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKNG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.