Fund Update: FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO added 1,820 shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS ($BKNG) to their portfolio

April 14, 2025 — 01:50 pm EDT

FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO has added 1,820 shares of $BKNG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKNG.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 765 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOOKING HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

BOOKING HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 170 shares for an estimated $878,169

BOOKING HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

  • REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 10/17.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024
  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

BOOKING HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $5500.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Greg Miller from Truist Financial set a target price of $4700.0 on 11/06/2024
  • Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $5250.0 on 11/01/2024
  • Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $5500.0 on 11/01/2024
  • Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4900.0 on 10/31/2024
  • Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $5300.0 on 10/31/2024
  • Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $5100.0 on 10/31/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

