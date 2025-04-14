Fund Update: FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO added 138,286 shares of ALTRIA ($MO) to their portfolio

FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO has added 138,286 shares of $MO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MO.
ALTRIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 962 institutional investors add shares of ALTRIA stock to their portfolio, and 771 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,833,506 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,744,028
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,900,077 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,935,026
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,378,862 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,680,693
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,647,593 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,442,637
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,558,225 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,769,585
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,371,920 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,027,696
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,296,972 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,108,665
ALTRIA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025
ALTRIA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Damian McNeela from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025
- Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025
- Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 11/06/2024
- Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 11/01/2024
