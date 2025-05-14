Fund Update: Findlay Park Partners LLP added 508,100 shares of TEXAS INSTRUMENTS ($TXN) to their portfolio

Findlay Park Partners LLP has added 508,100 shares of $TXN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TXN.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,053 institutional investors add shares of TEXAS INSTRUMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 1,125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Insider Trading Activity

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607 .

. RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909

MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955

SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $215.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025

