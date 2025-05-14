Fund Update: Findlay Park Partners LLP added 224,700 shares of EQUIFAX ($EFX) to their portfolio

Findlay Park Partners LLP has added 224,700 shares of $EFX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EFX.

EQUIFAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of EQUIFAX stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQUIFAX Insider Trading Activity

EQUIFAX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 44,321 shares for an estimated $11,284,981 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231 .

. JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,366,285 .

. LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470.

EQUIFAX Government Contracts

We have seen $71,017,196 of award payments to $EFX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EQUIFAX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

EQUIFAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

