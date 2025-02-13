News & Insights

Fund Update: FIL Ltd opened a $309.4M position in $IVW stock

February 13, 2025 — 09:50 am EST

FIL Ltd has opened a new $309.4M position in $IVW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVW.

$IVW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 660 institutional investors add shares of $IVW stock to their portfolio, and 772 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 3,447,344 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,008,836
  • FIL LTD added 3,047,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,433,894
  • ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,530,634 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $242,308,205
  • JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 2,443,664 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,105,205
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,257,493 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,203,264
  • US BANCORP \DE\ removed 1,802,893 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,047,726
  • COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 1,178,509 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,842,236

$IVW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IVW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

