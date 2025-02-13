Fund Update: FIL Ltd opened a $309.4M position in $IVW stock

FIL Ltd has opened a new $309.4M position in $IVW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVW.
$IVW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 660 institutional investors add shares of $IVW stock to their portfolio, and 772 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 3,447,344 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,008,836
- FIL LTD added 3,047,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,433,894
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,530,634 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $242,308,205
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 2,443,664 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,105,205
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,257,493 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,203,264
- US BANCORP \DE\ removed 1,802,893 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,047,726
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 1,178,509 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,842,236
$IVW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IVW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
