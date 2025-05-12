Fund Update: FIL Ltd opened a $285.8M position in $MDB stock

FIL Ltd has opened a new $285.8M position in $MDB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDB.
$MDB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,421,853 shares (-73.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $563,831,596
- FMR LLC removed 2,387,946 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $418,845,728
- FIL LTD added 1,629,144 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,751,857
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,595,726 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $371,500,970
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 881,000 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,105,610
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 811,152 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,276,060
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ added 780,200 shares (+863.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,847,080
$MDB Insider Trading Activity
$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 75 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 75 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 46,098 shares for an estimated $10,499,078.
- DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 25,218 shares for an estimated $7,188,696.
- CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,460 shares for an estimated $2,964,059.
- MICHAEL LAWRENCE GORDON (COO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,794.
- HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,350 shares for an estimated $518,974.
- THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,470 shares for an estimated $447,629.
- SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962.
$MDB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
$MDB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $344.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 03/06/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $344.0 on 03/05/2025
- Blair Abernethy from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 03/04/2025
- Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $400.0 on 12/02/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
