Fund Update: FIL Ltd opened a $178.7M position in $TME stock

FIL Ltd has opened a new $178.7M position in $TME, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TME.

$TME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $TME stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$TME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TME in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/29/2024

