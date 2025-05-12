Fund Update: FIL Ltd opened a $178.7M position in $TME stock

FIL Ltd has opened a new $178.7M position in $TME, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TME.
$TME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $TME stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 12,399,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,671,391
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,984,690 shares (+558.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,326,231
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 9,958,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,031,472
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 7,575,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,985,749
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 6,152,478 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,830,625
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 4,352,834 shares (+3382.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,724,337
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 4,128,678 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,494,249
$TME Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$TME Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TME in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/29/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
