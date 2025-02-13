Fund Update: FIL Ltd opened a $176.3M position in $BROS stock

FIL Ltd has opened a new $176.3M position in $BROS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BROS.

$BROS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $BROS stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BROS Insider Trading Activity

$BROS insiders have traded $BROS stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRAVIS BOERSMA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 1,618,108 shares for an estimated $53,339,220 .

. TRUST AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 993,382 shares for an estimated $32,729,077 .

. INDIVIDUAL AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 624,726 shares for an estimated $20,610,142.

