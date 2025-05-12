Fund Update: FIL Ltd opened a $173.3M position in $IYF stock

FIL Ltd has opened a new $173.3M position in $IYF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IYF.
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $IYF stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 1,535,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,315,481
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 856,252 shares (+326.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,684,346
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 667,210 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,780,081
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 367,508 shares (+56.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,639,034
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 221,383 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,480,532
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 179,535 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,852,980
- WASHINGTON TRUST CO removed 159,139 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,958,836
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
