Fund Update: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP added 48,002 shares of PALANTIR ($PLTR) to their portfolio

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP has added 48,002 shares of $PLTR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLTR.
PALANTIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,288 institutional investors add shares of PALANTIR stock to their portfolio, and 881 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,937,547 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,935,928,966
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 18,661,152 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,543,888,240
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,876,287 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,339,958,622
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,520,816 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $634,756,870
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 6,499,936 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,594,598
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,946,019 shares (+295.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $501,844,003
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,748,513 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,774,497
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PALANTIR Insider Trading Activity
PALANTIR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 234 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 233 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 5,079,053 shares for an estimated $449,980,360.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 1,158,569 shares for an estimated $134,506,342.
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 831,372 shares for an estimated $94,947,249.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 170,928 shares for an estimated $17,619,774.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $12,549,813.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,400 and 22 sales selling 36,296 shares for an estimated $3,918,641.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,230 shares for an estimated $4,324,987.
- ERIC H. WOERSCHING has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 27,214 shares for an estimated $3,535,530.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,394 shares for an estimated $1,389,111.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 10,776 shares for an estimated $1,002,328.
- JEFFREY BUCKLEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,897 shares for an estimated $239,688.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PALANTIR Government Contracts
We have seen $575,211,129 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE: $96,842,601
- INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT (ICM) OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SUPPORT SERVICES AND CUSTOM ENHANCEMENTS: $50,307,038
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $44,492,267
- TASK ORDER OFF A COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS OPENING (CSO) FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM (MS...: $37,147,192
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $37,096,909
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
PALANTIR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 06/30, 06/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/30, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
PALANTIR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PALANTIR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLTR forecast page.
PALANTIR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025
- Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025
- Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
- Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLTR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.