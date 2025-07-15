Fund Update: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP added 23,950 shares of VISTRA ENERGY ($VST) to their portfolio

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP has added 23,950 shares of $VST to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VST.

VISTRA ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 626 institutional investors add shares of VISTRA ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VISTRA ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

VISTRA ENERGY insiders have traded $VST stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VISTRA ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

VISTRA ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

VISTRA ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VST recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $186.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $186.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $207.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $164.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $186.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $152.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $191.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $202.0 on 01/21/2025

