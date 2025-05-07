Fund Update: Fiera Capital Corp opened a $31.3M position in $EPAM stock

Fiera Capital Corp has opened a new $31.3M position in $EPAM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EPAM.
$EPAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $EPAM stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,435,321 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $569,426,756
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,243,532 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $524,582,652
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,103,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,279,821
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 809,423 shares (+98.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,662,979
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 713,824 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,906,327
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 620,551 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,097,234
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 539,697 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,191,952
$EPAM Insider Trading Activity
$EPAM insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIKTAR DVORKIN (SVP/Head of Global Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,758 shares for an estimated $1,733,640.
- JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,542 shares for an estimated $633,294.
$EPAM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EPAM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
$EPAM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024
$EPAM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EPAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $256.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 04/25/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $256.0 on 01/31/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $282.0 on 11/13/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
