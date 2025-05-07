Fund Update: Fiera Capital Corp opened a $31.3M position in $EPAM stock

Fiera Capital Corp has opened a new $31.3M position in $EPAM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EPAM.

$EPAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $EPAM stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EPAM Insider Trading Activity

$EPAM insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKTAR DVORKIN (SVP/Head of Global Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,758 shares for an estimated $1,733,640 .

. JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,542 shares for an estimated $633,294.

$EPAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$EPAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

$EPAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EPAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $256.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $256.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $282.0 on 11/13/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.