Fund Update: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. added 4,500,000 shares of F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE ($FG) to their portfolio

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has added 4,500,000 shares of $FG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FG.

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE Insider Trading Activity

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE insiders have traded $FG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FIDELITY purchased 4,500,000 shares for an estimated $151,200,000

CHRISTOPHER O BLUNT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,066,342 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL L GRAVELLE (EVP, General Counsel & Corp S) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $252,000

CELINA J. WANG DOKA purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $105,720

LEENA PUNJABI (Chief Investment Officer) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $58,762

