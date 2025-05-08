Fund Update: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. added 317,000 shares of VICI PROPERTIES ($VICI) to their portfolio

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has added 317,000 shares of $VICI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VICI.

VICI PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of VICI PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VICI PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VICI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

VICI PROPERTIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VICI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VICI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Simon Yarmak from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $34.25 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $36.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $33.0 on 01/02/2025

