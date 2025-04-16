Fund Update: FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC opened a $41.1M position in $UBER stock

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC has opened a new $41.1M position in $UBER, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UBER.

$UBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,075 institutional investors add shares of $UBER stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UBER Insider Trading Activity

$UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,780 shares for an estimated $4,536,660 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $206,250

$UBER Government Contracts

We have seen $289,829 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UBER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UBER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBER in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$UBER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $84.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $82.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $96.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Robert Mollins from Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation set a target price of $85.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $85.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Justin Post from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $96.0 on 10/23/2024

