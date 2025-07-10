Fund Update: FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 79,430 shares of CENCORA ($COR) to their portfolio

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC has added 79,430 shares of $COR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COR.

CENCORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 583 institutional investors add shares of CENCORA stock to their portfolio, and 574 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CENCORA Insider Trading Activity

CENCORA insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,286,376 shares for an estimated $314,531,795 .

. STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 72,893 shares for an estimated $20,247,626 .

. ROBERT P. MAUCH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,847 shares for an estimated $6,917,314 .

. SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,077 shares for an estimated $2,423,720 .

. LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,387,000 .

. ELIZABETH S CAMPBELL (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,127 shares for an estimated $1,107,191 .

. LON R GREENBERG sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $837,150

CENCORA Government Contracts

We have seen $138,559 of award payments to $COR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CENCORA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

CENCORA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/06/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

CENCORA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $COR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $301.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $300.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $337.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $355.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 David Rodgers from Baird set a target price of $350.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $335.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $285.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 John Belton from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $280.0 on 02/06/2025

