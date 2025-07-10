Fund Update: FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 262,156 shares of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING ($ADP) to their portfolio

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC has added 262,156 shares of $ADP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ADP.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING stock to their portfolio, and 1,055 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Insider Trading Activity

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING insiders have traded $ADP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A BONARTI (Corporate Vice President) sold 30,131 shares for an estimated $9,138,732

VIRGINIA MAGLIULO (Corp VP) sold 3,578 shares for an estimated $1,021,519

JONATHAN S LEHBERGER (Corp. VP) sold 2,324 shares for an estimated $704,869

CHRISTOPHER D'AMBROSIO (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,894 shares for an estimated $577,313 .

. JOSEPH DESILVA (Corp VP) sold 1,381 shares for an estimated $424,063

DAVID FOSKETT (Corp. VP) sold 1,067 shares for an estimated $305,321

BRIAN L. MICHAUD (Corp VP) sold 206 shares for an estimated $63,485

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADP recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ADP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $340.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $310.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $332.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $321.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 02/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

