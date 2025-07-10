Fund Update: FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 262,156 shares of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING ($ADP) to their portfolio

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC has added 262,156 shares of $ADP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ADP.
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING stock to their portfolio, and 1,055 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,355,222 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $414,060,977
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,086,706 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $332,021,284
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,016,760 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,650,682
- BLUESPRUCE INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,014,400 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,929,632
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 971,175 shares (+97.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,723,097
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 890,440 shares (+128.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,056,133
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 823,352 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,558,736
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Insider Trading Activity
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING insiders have traded $ADP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL A BONARTI (Corporate Vice President) sold 30,131 shares for an estimated $9,138,732
- VIRGINIA MAGLIULO (Corp VP) sold 3,578 shares for an estimated $1,021,519
- JONATHAN S LEHBERGER (Corp. VP) sold 2,324 shares for an estimated $704,869
- CHRISTOPHER D'AMBROSIO (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,894 shares for an estimated $577,313.
- JOSEPH DESILVA (Corp VP) sold 1,381 shares for an estimated $424,063
- DAVID FOSKETT (Corp. VP) sold 1,067 shares for an estimated $305,321
- BRIAN L. MICHAUD (Corp VP) sold 206 shares for an estimated $63,485
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADP recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ADP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $340.0 on 07/10/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $310.0 on 06/17/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $332.0 on 06/13/2025
- Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 06/13/2025
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 06/05/2025
- Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $321.0 on 05/21/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 02/03/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
