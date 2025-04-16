Fund Update: FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 170,577 shares of AMGEN ($AMGN) to their portfolio

FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC has added 170,577 shares of $AMGN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMGN.

AMGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,146 institutional investors add shares of AMGEN stock to their portfolio, and 1,366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMGEN Insider Trading Activity

AMGEN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747 .

. JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122

MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644

ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903

DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933 .

. NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMGEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AMGEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMGN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 11/12/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMGEN , check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMGN forecast page.

AMGEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $349.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $294.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Olivia Brayer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $405.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $319.0 on 10/21/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMGN ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.