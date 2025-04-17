Fund Update: FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO opened a $99.2M position in $VGK stock

FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO has opened a new $99.2M position in $VGK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGK.
$VGK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $VGK stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,300,041 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,393,602
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 4,637,130 shares (+9077.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,318,641
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. removed 2,385,016 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,376,965
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,022,352 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,358,681
- FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO added 1,412,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,171,624
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC added 947,076 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,110,913
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 934,425 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,307,954
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
