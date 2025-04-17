Fund Update: EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC opened a $82.5M position in $VUSB stock

EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC has opened a new $82.5M position in $VUSB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VUSB.
$VUSB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $VUSB stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,312,291 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,735,879
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC added 1,655,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,529,169
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC added 713,486 shares (+4730.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,403,175
- ACUTE INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC removed 544,758 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,030,891
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 426,688 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,172,258
- GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 323,979 shares (+119.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,151,973
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 277,772 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,783,046
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
