Fund Update: EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC opened a $77.7M position in $ICSH stock

April 17, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC has opened a new $77.7M position in $ICSH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ICSH.

$ICSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $ICSH stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 4,910,165 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,619,620
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,593,732 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,801,904
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 2,425,576 shares (+4423.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,321,797
  • CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 1,552,224 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,278,656
  • EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC added 1,532,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,695,468
  • FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & PARTNERS, LLC added 1,346,255 shares (+161.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,891,639
  • WINTHROP ADVISORY GROUP LLC added 1,134,105 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,499,123

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICSH ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

