Fund Update: EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC opened a $44.3M position in $XLB stock

EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC has opened a new $44.3M position in $XLB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLB.
$XLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $XLB stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC added 4,389,575 shares (+683.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,338,840
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 2,107,413 shares (+7928.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,317,729
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,813,057 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,550,615
- ING GROEP NV removed 1,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,210,000
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 1,435,916 shares (+143.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,817,972
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,173,326 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,723,649
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 970,600 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,666,284
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XLB ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.