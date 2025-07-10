Fund Update: EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC opened a $174.8M position in $SPLG stock

EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC has opened a new $174.8M position in $SPLG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPLG.
$SPLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of $SPLG stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 24,332,182 shares (+338.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,600,084,288
- USS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD added 21,200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,394,112,000
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 15,248,042 shares (+97.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,002,711,241
- BETTERMENT LLC added 11,988,520 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $788,365,075
- SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO removed 9,052,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,298,976
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 3,577,176 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,235,093
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE removed 2,947,578 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,832,729
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
