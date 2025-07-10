Fund Update: EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC opened a $130.0M position in $AGG stock

EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC has opened a new $130.0M position in $AGG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AGG.
We have seen 957 institutional investors add shares of $AGG stock to their portfolio, and 817 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASTERCARD FOUNDATION ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP added 13,825,295 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,367,598,181
- ARIZONA PSPRS TRUST added 13,436,636 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,329,152,033
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 8,985,941 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $888,889,283
- RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 4,859,427 shares (+8534.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $480,694,518
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 4,518,267 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $446,946,971
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,282,985 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $423,672,876
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 3,421,606 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,465,265
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
