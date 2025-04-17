Fund Update: EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC Just Disclosed New Holdings

EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

An addition of 379,831 shares of $VOO (~ $195,198,949) . This was an increase of ~9257% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~9257% over their previous position. An addition of 363,022 shares of $TSLA (~ $94,080,782) . This was an increase of ~402% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~402% over their previous position. An addition of 1,655,384 shares of $VUSB (~ $82,529,169) . This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position. An addition of 1,590,431 shares of $JPST (~ $80,523,522) . This was an increase of ~1058% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~1058% over their previous position. An addition of 1,532,455 shares of $ICSH (~ $77,695,468) . This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position. An addition of 2,479,316 shares of $ILF (~$58,387,892). This was an increase of ~769% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

