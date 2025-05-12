Fund Update: EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ added 44,578 shares of SHELL PLC ($SHEL) to their portfolio

EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ has added 44,578 shares of $SHEL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHEL.

SHELL PLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 603 institutional investors add shares of SHELL PLC stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHELL PLC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHEL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to on 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.

SHELL PLC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHEL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

