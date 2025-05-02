Fund Update: EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP opened a $88.5M position in $TGT stock

EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP has opened a new $88.5M position in $TGT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TGT.
$TGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 774 institutional investors add shares of $TGT stock to their portfolio, and 1,170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,022,693 shares (+44.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,607,639
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,527,599 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $263,780,231
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,324,718 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,607,570
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 2,156,700 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,542,706
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,134,319 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,517,242
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,734,692 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,495,664
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,506,275 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,618,254
$TGT Insider Trading Activity
$TGT insiders have traded $TGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN C CORNELL (Executive Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $5,101,488
- MATTHEW A LIEGEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $32,580
$TGT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TGT stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 03/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
$TGT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TGT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/25/2024
$TGT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TGT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $195.0 on 04/21/2025
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from KGI Securities set a target price of $132.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $150.0 on 03/04/2025
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 11/21/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
