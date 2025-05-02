Fund Update: EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP opened a $88.5M position in $TGT stock

EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP has opened a new $88.5M position in $TGT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TGT.

$TGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 774 institutional investors add shares of $TGT stock to their portfolio, and 1,170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TGT Insider Trading Activity

$TGT insiders have traded $TGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN C CORNELL (Executive Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $5,101,488

MATTHEW A LIEGEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $32,580

$TGT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TGT stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 03/21.

on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/21. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$TGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TGT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/25/2024

$TGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TGT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $195.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from KGI Securities set a target price of $132.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $150.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 11/21/2024

