Fund Update: EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP added 470,472 shares of UNITED PARCEL SERVICE ($UPS) to their portfolio

EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP has added 470,472 shares of $UPS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UPS.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 997 institutional investors add shares of UNITED PARCEL SERVICE stock to their portfolio, and 1,105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Insider Trading Activity

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE insiders have traded $UPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANDO CESARONE (President, US Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,022

NORMAN M. JR BROTHERS (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold 7,325 shares for an estimated $1,015,009

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Government Contracts

We have seen $213,130,701 of award payments to $UPS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UPS forecast page.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 12/10/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UPS ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.