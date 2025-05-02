Fund Update: EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP added 1,060,490 shares of $SGOV to their portfolio

EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP has added 1,060,490 shares of $SGOV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SGOV.
$SGOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of $SGOV stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 3,000,621 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $302,072,516
- STUART CHAUSSEE & ASSOCIATES, INC. removed 1,464,898 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,958,567
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,422,922 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,747,535
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,210,719 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,459,330
- ALPHASTAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,203,917 shares (+177.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,198,324
- GENEOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,139,955 shares (+1715.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,360,285
- EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP added 1,060,490 shares (+106.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,759,528
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SGOV ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.