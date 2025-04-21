Fund Update: Envestnet Portfolio Solutions, Inc. opened a $18.9M position in $SPLB stock

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions, Inc. has opened a new $18.9M position in $SPLB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPLB.
$SPLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $SPLB stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 835,235 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,851,253
- TWELVE POINTS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 433,378 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,633,992
- MILESTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 318,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,183,579
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 248,754 shares (+2125.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,529,801
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 207,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,621,372
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 148,730 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,306,267
- PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC added 148,104 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,342,707
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
