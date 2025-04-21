Fund Update: Envestnet Portfolio Solutions, Inc. opened a $100.9M position in $DFIS stock

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions, Inc. has opened a new $100.9M position in $DFIS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DFIS.
$DFIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $DFIS stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 4,443,324 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,105,820
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 3,903,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,856,129
- FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO added 3,790,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,938,535
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 1,783,956 shares (+2729.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,805,039
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 520,473 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,780,214
- FORUM FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 368,279 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,043,090
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 235,919 shares (+613.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,792,991
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
