Fund Update: ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC opened a $8.1M position in $GFI stock

ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $8.1M position in $GFI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GFI.
$GFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $GFI stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 3,691,738 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,730,941
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,453,145 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,381,514
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,989,849 shares (+1594.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,266,006
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,693,679 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,356,562
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 921,058 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,157,965
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 900,317 shares (+153.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,888,002
- USS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 821,660 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,845,912
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GFI ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.